Avalara Certifies Konnektive CRM for Automated Sales Tax Management

Seattle, WA and Roswell, GA – February 6, 2017 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced Konnektive CRM, a leading provider of CRM and order management technology to the direct response, affiliate advertising and ecommerce industries, has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into their own applications.

As a result of this partnership, Konnektive CRM customers now have access to AvaTax™, Avalara’s cloud-based solution, which automatically calculates applicable taxes, fees, and surcharges for every billing line item, in real-time. Automated calculations eliminate the tedious work and complexity of managing compliance requirements.

“We’re always focused on helping our clients manage their businesses more efficiently,” said Matthew Martorano, founder and CEO of Konnektive CRM. “Our integration with Avalara allows our users easily manage and remain up-to-date on increasingly complicated tax regulations.”

Pascal Van Dooren, chief revenue officer of Avalara said, “This partnership allows Avalara to provide its comprehensive compliance solutions to Konnektive CRM customers in a fast, easy and cost effective way. In today’s digital world it doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales tax. We’re pleased to welcome Konnektive CRM into our community.”

Avalara pioneered a cloud-based compliance platform for sales tax automation and provides an end-to-end suite of transactional tax compliance services for businesses of all sizes. Today its SaaS solution integrates into ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms used around the world.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other tax types. The company delivers comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are designed to be fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.

Avalara offers more than 500 hundred pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications making the integration of tax and compliance solutions easy for customers. Each year, the company processes billions of indirect tax transactions for customers and users, files more than a million tax returns and other compliance documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara’s headquarters are in Seattle, WA and it has offices across the U.S. and in London and Brighton, UK; Brussels, Belgium; São Paulo, Brazil; and Pune, India. More information at www.avalara.com

About Konnektive CRM:

Konnektive is a complete CRM/OMS (customer relationship management and order management system) platform. The platform brings together product and campaign management tools to support every phase of the sales process. From lead generation to billing and fulfillment, Konnektive offers tools to support sales, customer service, and marketing teams both online and offline. Based in Roswell, Georgia, Konnektive CRM was founded in 2015 and serves e-commerce and digital advertising customers.