Avalara Partners with Davisware, Inc. for Cloud-Based Sales Tax Automation

Integrated solution enables Davisware users to spend less time on compliance management and more time driving business success

Seattle, WA and West Dundee, IL – March 22, 2017 – Davisware, Inc., an industry-leading service and dispatching software provider, today announced a partnership with Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes. Avalara’s certified solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into their own applications.

Because of this partnership, Davisware customers, both GlobalEdge and S2K Vision, can now benefit from Avalara’s real-time calculation of applicable taxes, fees, and surcharges for every billing line item. Avalara helps reduce the tedious work and complexity of determining taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and other international jurisdictions, giving users more time to focus on driving their own business success. In addition, Davisware users can add Avalara’s tax return preparation, filing, and remittance services.

“Davisware is an advocate of forging partnerships with companies who offer a true value-added service to our customers,” says Jennifer Davis, President, Davisware, Inc. “By having both platforms equipped with this service, Davisware, in conjunction with Avalara, is able to offer tax calculation value-add as an option to even more customers who could benefit from automating the rigorous sales tax process.”

Pascal Van Dooren, chief revenue officer at Avalara said, “Davisware customers trust in its ability to create technology systems for today’s digital world. Avalara is proud to be a trusted partner for compliance and tax solutions and we are pleased to welcome Davisware into our community.”

Avalara pioneered a cloud-based compliance platform for sales tax automation and provides an end-to-end suite of transactional tax compliance services for businesses of all sizes. Today its SaaS solution integrates into ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms used around the world. Avalara Certified partnerships pass a series of criteria developed by Avalara to ensure performance and reliability of the integration.

About Davisware

Davisware, Inc. was founded in 1988 by Dan and Jennifer Davis. Since inception, Davisware has employed a service-first approach and upheld its mission to offer comprehensive, all-inclusive technology products serving our users’ unique business needs. By closely working with our U.S. and Canada customers, as well as partnering with the best technology providers, we offer technology solutions critical to the growth and success of your business.

Davisware’s premier product lines, including GlobalEdge (GE), S2K Vision, Global Field Solution (GFS), Global One Fleet (GOF), E2 and Global Warranty (GW), in conjunction with a dedicated customer service team, intuitive ability to continually update our technology systems and a strong commitment to excellence, give us and our users the competitive advantage in the marketplace.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other tax types. The company delivers comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are designed to be fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.

Avalara offers more than 650 pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications, making the integration of tax and compliance solutions easy for customers. Each year, the company processes billions of indirect tax transactions for customers and users, files more than a million tax returns and manages millions of tax exemption certificates and other compliance documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Headquartered in in Seattle, Washington, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and overseas in the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India.