South Dakota happy its law is unconstitutional – Wacky Tax Wednesday

A state circuit court has found South Dakota’s economic nexus law to be unconstitutional. You’d think that would be bad news, but rather than see this as a setback, the state is taking it as a step forward. It brings the case a little closer to the Supreme Court of the United States; this, it turns out, has always been the goal of South Dakota’s remote seller compliance law. Most people would shy away from the prospect of a lengthy legal battle, so it’s surprising that South Dakota is pleased the court found its remote seller compliance law to be unconstitutional. Wouldn’t it have been better to have the court find it constitutional instead?

Designing a law so it will be challenged

Maybe not. “The South Dakota law was designed to be challenged” (National Governors Association). Shortly before the law took effect on May 1, 2016, the state filed a declaratory judgment action with the state circuit court, asking it to declare the law constitutional. This automatically triggered an injunction, so the law was prevented from being enforced even before it took effect. This, too, was part of the state’s plan. A legal battle quickly took shape. The day after the state filed its declaratory judgment action, the American Catalog Mailers Association and NetChoice did the same, asking the court to find the law unconstitutional. Then Wayfair Inc., Overstock.com, Inc., and Newegg Inc. made it known they would not comply with the law because it was unconstitutional, and the state sued. In its initial complaint, the state asks the court to grant it the right to “require Defendants to collect and remit state sales tax on sales of tangible personal property and services for delivery into South Dakota.” It also acknowledges that “a declaration in its favor will require abrogation of the United States Supreme Court’s decision in Quill Corp. v. North Dakota, 504 U.S. 298 (1992).” Ultimately, it explains, the state is seeking “a decision from the United States Supreme Court to that effect in this case.” In other words, its endgame is to have the Supreme Court overturn Quill. Quill affirmed a 1967 Supreme Court decision (National Bellas Hess, Inc. v. Department of Revenue of Illinois, 386 U.S. 753) that a state can only require a business to collect and remit sales and use tax if that business has a substantial physical presence in the state. This bright-line rule, South Dakota argues, “effectively immunize[s] out-of-state retailers lacking a physical presence within a state from having to remit any state sales or use taxes.” It further notes that “the effects of that immunity on the State treasury and its general retail markets have vastly multiplied because of the meteoric rise of Internet commerce.” Quill, it’s worth noting, was decided before the birth of ecommerce.

Sue us: Governors want resolution