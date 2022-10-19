The CRUSH Files: Compliance in a Multi-Channel World

Apr 20, 2017

Not all sales tax heroes wear capes — or orange!

Rachel Le Mieux, state & local tax partner at Peterson Sullivan, has been immersed in the world of sales tax for over three decades and will be bringing her expertise to CRUSH AUSTIN 2017, Avalara’s national tax compliance conference May 2–3 in Austin, Texas. Rachel was kind enough to meet us at her downtown Seattle office and tell us about her involvement this year at CRUSH and why she’s excited to be returning to Austin, one of her favorite cities.

Join Rachel for her sessions on May 3. For more information on CRUSH AUSTIN 2017, visit our website that includes all conference sessions, speaker bios, and location information.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
