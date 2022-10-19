Get ready for Epicor Insights 2017

Avalara Avalara May 11, 2017

Strap on your boots and get your hat ready as we head to Nashville, TN for Epicor Insights.

Epicor Insights 2017 will bring together over 4,000 users of our ERP and retail solutions. Customers this is your time to learn about specific products and solutions, network across products and industries, and connect with peers.

Avalara is proud to be a Silver Sponsor and we have a lot in store for you. Do you know your true ROI when it comes to managing sales tax compliance? The risk may not be worth the reward. Avalara can solve your tax compliance headaches for all of your applications. Learn how we have helped many customers save time and reduce risk using Epicor Tax Connect. Visit us at booth #17 and check out one of our three sessions below.

May 23rd

  • Insights ERP at 3:25 - Tax Doesn't Have to be Taxing - Sales & Use Tax Compliance with Epicor Tax Connect

May 24th

  • Insights Prophet 21 at 10:30 - Is Your Company At Risk? What You Need to Know About Sales Tax Compliance Specifically for Distribution Companies
  • Insights Eclipse at 2:10 - Is Your Company At Risk? What You Need to Know About Sales Tax Compliance Specifically for Distribution Companies

Things to do in Nashville – The Music City

  • Hit the Hall — Kick off your Nashville experience with a day at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum.
  • Ride the Row — Take a tour of Music Row and visit historic RCA Studio B, the famous recording studio where Elvis recorded more than 200 songs.
  • Visit The Parthenon — In Nashville’s Centennial Park, you’ll find the world’s only full-scale reproduction of the ancient Parthenon in Athens, Greece.

Tradeshow Tips N Tricks

Before the show

  • List out your goals
  • Go through the agenda and plan out the sessions you want to attend
  • Pack comfy shoes
  • Go Mobile – download the app

At the show

  • Be social and join the conversation - Use #Insights17 and follow @Epicor_Insights
  • Make time to walk the Solutions Pavilion
  • Network, network, network
  • Have fun!

Speaking of fun….

Avalara After Party – Join us on May 23rd from 9:30 – Midnight at Margaritaville where you can dance your boots off and have some fun. Don’t forget to RSVP!

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Avalara
Avalara Avalara Author
