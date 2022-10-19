Avalara Expands its Partnership with BigCommerce to Support Merchants’ Tax Compliance Needs

SEATTLE, Wa. – June 6, 2017 -- Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, and BigCommerce, the leading ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, have expanded and extended their existing partnership to provide Avalara’s tax compliance solutions to ecommerce merchants on the BigCommerce platform.

A 2017 survey conducted by Avalara with leading tax experts, Peisner Johnson & Company, found that retail or ecommerce is the top industry targeted for sales tax audits in the U.S. The promise of ecommerce as a digital channel is to easily sell goods and services to anyone, anytime, anywhere. BigCommerce continues to make this promise achievable for its merchants by deepening its partnership with Avalara, offering its customers tools to keep tax compliant.

“BigCommerce helps merchants grow their digital commerce efforts through a robust set of tools and technologies. Our platform is designed to enable global business growth and facilitate multi-channel sales efforts, and we work closely with partners, such as Avalara, to help alleviate the compliance burden that our merchants face,” said Russell Klein, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, at BigCommerce. “As a member of the Avalara Included program, we look forward to collaborating to make more powerful tax services available to merchants through our platform.”

“Tax compliance is required of business of all sizes and industries and BigCommerce is better enabling its customers to comply with their tax burden with the help of Avalara. We are excited to extend our transactional tax compliance services to more of the BigCommerce merchant base, and we look forward to more collaboration to further improve and expand the offering to meet customer needs,” said Marshal Kushniruk, Executive Vice President, Global Business Development, Avalara.

For more information about the Avalara services available for BigCommerce merchants, please visit avalara.com/integrations/bigcommerce.

