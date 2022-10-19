Wedding photography: a sales tax snapshot – Wacky Tax Wednesday

My husband and I said our marriage vows on a deserted stretch of rain-washed coast after a two-day hike. There were no facilities to rent, no caterers to organize, and no photographers to catch us in the act (although my father did threaten to drop one in by helicopter). So, I don’t have a whole lot of firsthand knowledge of weddings. But I do know they usually involve purchasing lots of goods and services, often together, and that when goods and services are sold together, sales tax gets complicated.

In fact, weddings are an ideal venue for bundled transactions — those that involve the sale of both tangible personal property and services. You purchase dresses that need to be altered, and flowers that need to be arranged and delivered. You may rent a venue, or tables and chairs, and employ a caterer to prepare and serve food. Perhaps most important, for posterity’s sake, you engage a photographer to capture each magical and humorous moment.

Photographers have a big job. In addition to obtaining and presenting flawless evidence of the big event, they must know how to properly apply sales tax to the goods and services they sell. This isn’t always obvious.

For example, in Washington, photographers must generally collect and remit sales tax on all charges associated with an event like a wedding, including reimbursed travel expenses and other miscellaneous expenses. However, the taxability of photography services is far more complex than that suggests. If a Washington-based photographer sends photos to a customer who resides out of state, Washington sales tax does not apply to the service or the photos, even if the photos were taken in Washington. And if a customer pays for sitting fees but does not subsequently purchase photographs, tax may or may not apply: photographers should request a ruling from the Washington Department of Revenue. If you want more information than this snapshot provides, read all 13 pages of the department’s Photography Tax Guide.

You get the picture: sales tax is complicated.