Forbes again names Avalara a top cloud company

Jul 24, 2017

For the second year in a row, we once again find ourselves in esteemed company. Avalara was recently named to the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 list, which recognizes the top 100 private cloud companies around the world. We share the honor with some of our partners, including AppDirect, Apttus, FinancialForce, Stripe, and Zuora, and with other leading cloud companies like Dropbox, DocuSign, and Qualtrics.

Forbes 2017 The Cloud 100 World's Best Cloud Companies
Fine company indeed. Even more exciting, Avalara rose to No. 21 on this year’s list, up from 29 in 2016, the year the list was introduced. We’d like to congratulate our partners and others on the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 list. It’s exciting to share a space with them all and to be recognized alongside others who are changing the way businesses operate today.

Avalara gives companies of all sizes access to tax automation software that helps them to more easily and accurately achieve transactional tax compliance. Such automation was previously only available to enterprise-level companies that could afford the large, on-premises installations and expensive hardware and software systems. Systems that were hard to update and expensive to maintain.

Avalara evened the playing field with tax calculation, filing, and other types of automated services all available in the cloud.

As more and more innovators continue putting their ideas in action and inventing the next cloud solution, businesses the world over will gain even more accuracy, ease, and affordability across every area of their operations.

Selecting the Forbes Cloud 100

Forbes and Bessemer Venture Partners, along with a judging panel consisting largely of public cloud company CEOs, analyze private cloud companies the world over to select the top 100. Judging criteria include: estimated valuation (30 percent), operating metrics (20 percent), people and culture (15 percent), and market leadership (35 percent).

The Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 list is published at forbes.com/cloud100 and featured in the July 27, 2017 issue of Forbes magazine.

 

Software
