How much ice cream can you eat in one sitting? – Wacky Tax Wednesday

I recently indulged in a fast food “cone” during a midnight drive. It was chosen in desperation, something to keep me awake as the miles rolled by, and it did its job. But there’s nothing like a soft-serve cone to whet the appetite for some hand-dipped ice cream, so I was delighted to learn that Sunday was National Ice Cream Day. Now, that’s a day I can throw some weight behind — especially since ice cream is subject to some wonderfully whimsical sales tax laws.

Size matters

Many states base the taxability of ice cream on the size of the serving. For example, in California, Florida, and Maryland, a pint of ice cream is considered “a size which ordinarily may be immediately consumed by one person.” As such, pints of ice cream are subject to tax, while a quart, half-gallon, or gallon are not. This is true, in Maryland at least, even if the ice cream is divided up into ice cream sandwiches: A package of a dozen ice cream sandwiches containing more than one pint of ice cream is exempt, but the sale would be taxable if those dozen sandwiches collectively contain less than one pint of ice cream. This takes me back to the mid-1980s, when Ben & Jerry’s pints of deliciousness first graced the shelves of local grocery stores. My friends and I discovered, to our delight and our parents’ horror, that a pint of ice cream and a spoon made for a perfect lunch. Illinois also considers “ice cream items in individual sizes” to be “food prepared for immediate consumption” and taxes it at a higher rate (6.25 percent). However, “ice cream packaged in premeasured containers, such as a pint, quart, or gallon, are taxed at the low rate [1 percent].” Does no one tuck into a pint of ice cream in Illinois?

Prepackaged vs. hand-packed

Massachusetts is less concerned with the size than the packaging. It exempts restaurant sales of “a prepackaged pint, quart, half gallon, etc. of ice cream, provided that such foods are commonly sold in the same manner in a retail food store that is not a restaurant,” as well as prepackaged ice cream sold in a store as a snack. On the other hand, hand-packed ice cream is taxable in the Bay State, no matter the size of the serving. Ice cream makes the list of exempt food products in Texas. However, ice cream served in cones or small cups for immediate consumption is taxable. And under current law, prepackaged boxes containing two or more ice cream sandwiches, cones, or similar items are not taxable; in the past, they were only exempt if the package included six or more items. Whole ice cream cakes are exempt “unless the seller provides plates or other eating utensils” (Grocery and Convenience Stores: Taxable and Nontaxable Sales).

Wisconsin wackiness