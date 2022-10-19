How to tax an ebook – Wacky Tax Wednesday

August 9 is National Book Lovers Day. This is different from World Book and Copyright Day, which UNESCO created in 1995 “to pay a world-wide tribute to books and authors.” National Book Lovers Day is an unofficial holiday that encourages us to curl up in our favorite reading places and “read the day away.” I’m in.

Book Lovers Day doesn’t discriminate; it encourages reading all types of genres in all kinds of formats: fiction or nonfiction, ebook or paper book. Of course, there is also encouragement to consume: “Buy the book lover in your life gifts only a book lover would appreciate.” Some type of book jumps to mind.

Books are subject to sales and use tax in the District of Columbia and all 45 states with a sales tax. (They’re also subject to local sales tax in some parts of Alaska). At least books with paper pages are. The taxability of digital books is much less straightforward.