When Taxes Affect Profitability on the Energy Trading Floor

If you want a sure way to increase the profitability of your energy trades, look to your tax team. There’s a good chance they’ll have some valuable intel you can immediately take to the trading floor. While indirect taxes are largely considered an issue for back office processing, they can have a significant impact on profit margins. I know what you may be thinking: Everyone knows to anticipate some tax liabilities. It’s just a cost of doing business. But the common assumption that taxes will be the same regardless of the parameters of a trade couldn’t be more wrong, and habitually anticipating taxes and fees as a set percentage regardless of a trade’s parameters can have a significant impact on profit margins over time. Here’s why:

The Complexities of Energy Trade Taxation

You probably know to expect that state and federal excise taxes—and perhaps a few fees here and there—will play a role in a typical commodities trading scenario involving the purchase or sale of bulk refined fuel. But do you know how big that role will be? The typical trade might incur any number of liabilities, including: Federal excise tax

Sales and use tax

Federal oil spill liability tax

VAT tax

State oil transfer fee

Environmental fees

Regulatory fees

Inspection fees

Handling fees

Container fees

Quality testing and certification fees

Demurrage charges

Detention and per diem fees

Lightering costs … … and the list goes on. What's more, as these fees and duties are assessed, a host of factors will enter the equation such as the origin and destination of the bulk fuel, whether the trade is occurring at or below the rack, the method used to transport it, and licenses and exemptions. It doesn’t take long for these and other variables to begin chipping away at profit margins, and even put otherwise strong customer relationships at risk of souring as higher-than-anticipated taxes are added to invoices. When it comes to lower-than-anticipated profit margins, many of them can be traced back to a lack of tax perspective.

Indirect Taxes and Energy Trade Profit Margins