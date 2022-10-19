Missouri taxes, then exempts, separately stated delivery charges – Wacky Tax Wednesday

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled in January 2015 that certain delivery charges are taxable whether included in the sale price of an item(s) or separately stated on an invoice. Then, in July 2017, Governor Eric Greitens signed a bill exempting separately stated delivery charges. Is anyone else’s head spinning?

Let’s back up. Prior to 2016, shipping charges were generally considered exempt in Missouri so long as they were optional and stated separately on the invoice. When delivery was an expected part of the transaction, it was often taxable.

In 2010, Alberici Constructors requested a refund of use tax paid on charges to deliver a crane used in the construction of a new manufacturing plant. It argued the exemption was warranted because 1), Alberici had the option of selecting a third-party carrier, and 2), the delivery charge was separately stated. Regulation 12 CSR 10-103.600 states, “If the purchaser is not required to pay the service charge as part of the sale price of the tangible personal property, the amount paid for the service is not subject to tax if the charge for the service is separately stated. If the charge for the service is not separately stated, the entire sale price is subject to tax.”

Here the delivery charges were not only separately stated — they were charged by a different company altogether. Alberici rented the crane from one company and had it delivered by another.

Nonetheless, the Department of Revenue (DOR) denied the request and its decision was later upheld by the administrative hearing commission and the Missouri Supreme Court. According to the court opinion, “Alberici’s interpretation of the regulation misdirects the inquiry …. Taxability does not depend on whether the parties intended the charge for the service to be part of the sales price; taxability depends on whether the parties intended the provision of the service to be part of the sales transaction. See section 144.605(8), RSMo 2000.” A subtle distinction, but an important one.

In July 2016, the DOR mailed letters to businesses registered to sell and deliver tangible personal property in the state. The notice informed them of the Supreme Court decision and declared, “In general, if parties intend delivery to be part of the sale of tangible personal property, the delivery charge is subject to tax even when the delivery charge is separately stated.” In subsequent letter rulings (e.g., LR 7747) the DOR relied on the decision in Alberici Constructors, Inc. v. Director of Revenue to determine delivery charges were taxable.