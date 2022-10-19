South Dakota’s online sales tax case heading to U.S. Supreme Court

The South Dakota Supreme Court has affirmed the district court’s opinion in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., 28160-a-GAS, thereby refusing to take up the case. The decision came swiftly and paves the way for the state to bring the case to the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS).

After thorough review of the facts as presented, the court determined it was bound by the SCOTUS decision in Quill Corp. v. North Dakota, 504 U.S. 298 (1992) — that a state cannot tax a business unless it has a substantial connection with (i.e., a physical presence in) the state.

The opinion reads, “However persuasive the State’s arguments on the merits of revisiting the issue, Quill has not been overruled. Quill remains the controlling precedent on the issue of Commerce Clause limitations on interstate collection of sales and use taxes. We are mindful of the Supreme Court’s directive to follow its precedent when it ‘has direct application in a case’ and to leave to that Court ‘the prerogative of overruling its own decisions.’”