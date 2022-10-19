Avalara Hosting Its Third Annual Tax Bash, CRUSH, in 2018

Heading to Washington, D.C. next year, CRUSH DC focuses on the future of tax compliance

SEATTLE and WASHINGTON D.C. — November 15, 2017 — Now in its third year, Avalara CRUSH is the premier event for transaction tax professionals. And we’re back: Over two days in May, Avalara will bring together expert practitioners across the accounting industry to discuss a shared vision for the future of global tax compliance. Registration for the event is now open at www.avalaracrush.com.

CRUSH DC guests — including Avalara customers, business and technology partners, accounting leaders and CPAs, and other industry experts — will walk away with advanced knowledge of how emerging trends in tax and technology will impact their businesses and roles in coming years, as well as a lot of Avalara Orange gear. As the largest tax conference of its kind, there’s no better venue for speaking with peers addressing challenges and implementing changes similar to your own.

“Our customers and partners are our greatest source of information and inspiration. Avalara CRUSH conferences are built to help our guests master tax compliance, but our team comes away with more energy and ideas than we could have hoped for each year. This year we’re looking forward to more connections, more thought leadership, and more fun, all at the epicenter of U.S. tax policy, Washington D.C.,” said Scott McFarlane, CEO of Avalara.

Details about CRUSH DC 2018

Wednesday, May 9–Friday, May 11, 2018 at the JW Marriott in Washington, D.C.

More than 100 CPE-eligible sessions from experts, partners, and customers that span trend discussions to hands-on product training. These sessions are organized into nine learning tracks designed to cover a broad range of tax compliance topics, including Sales and Use Tax, Excise Tax, Global Tax, Tax Document Management, Returns, and Legislative Updates.

Based on attendee feedback, the Learning Lab is back for 1:1 training.

In addition to expert panels from Avalara’s internal indirect tax experts, Stefan Hyttfors, acclaimed futurist focused on disruptive technologies, will keynote on global trends in commerce and technology affecting the world of transactional tax.

Hours and hours of networking, hospitality, and events. Food and beverages are on us!

Need more information?

Learn more about CRUSH DC 2018 at avalaracrush.com, including the preliminary agenda and session information, registration details, justification letters, and more.

Want to know what happened at CRUSH Austin 2017? We have that, too: https://www.avalara.com/events/crush2017/

Want all the latest information about CRUSH DC 2018 as it becomes available? Twitter: @Avalara Facebook — including event photos from CRUSH Austin 2017



About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other tax types. The company delivers comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions designed to be fast, accurate, and easy to use. The Avalara Compliance Cloud® platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.

Avalara offers more than 600 pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications, making the integration of tax and compliance solutions easy for customers. Each year, the company processes billions of indirect tax transactions for customers and users, files more than a million tax returns, and manages millions of tax exemption certificates and other compliance documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and overseas in the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India. More information at www.avalara.com

