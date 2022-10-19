FBA sales tax amnesty ends November 1

FBA sales tax amnesty ends November 1

Gail Cole Gail Cole Nov 1, 2017

A tax amnesty program for online marketplace sellers that began Aug. 17, 2017, concludes today, November 1, 2017.

The online marketplace seller voluntary disclosure initiative was designed to encourage voluntary collection of sales or use tax and/or income or franchise tax in one or more of the 25 participating states. It’s open only to out-of-state marketplace sellers (e.g., Fulfillment by Amazon, or FBA, sellers) that have inventory stored in a participating state(s) — in a marketplace provider’s fulfillment center, warehouse, or shipping facility — but that aren’t collecting and remitting the state’s tax. Generally, having a physical presence in a state establishes nexus, a tax obligation.

Under the terms of the voluntary disclosure initiative, participating states will waive some or all back sales/use tax, income/franchise tax, or both for applicants that register with the state and collect and remit applicable taxes as of Dec. 1, 2017 — or not later than 30 days after receiving notice that the state(s) has signed the voluntary disclosure agreement. Check out these FAQs for more details.

Third-party vendors interested in taking advantage of this opportunity have until the end of Nov. 1 to submit an application to the Multistate Tax Commission National Nexus Program, which is administering the voluntary disclosure initiative for Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

The online marketplace seller tax amnesty program affords a unique opportunity for sellers to clear themselves of potential back tax liability in the participating states. However, qualifying sellers should not apply without considerable consideration: Once granted amnesty, businesses will have to comply with state tax laws moving forward.

Additional information about the online marketplace seller voluntary disclosure initiative is available from the Multistate Tax Commission and from the Avalara Resource Center.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
Sales and Use Tax
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Gail Cole
Gail Cole Avalara Author
Recent posts
Oct 06, 2023
What wineries need to know about product registrations
Oct 04, 2023
CFOs: Talent shortage is propelling AI adoption
Oct 01, 2023
September 2023 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know 
2023 Tax Changes blue report with orange background

It’s here — Read Avalara Tax Changes 2023

Review tax updates and trends, plus get a forecast of what’s to come

Go to the report 

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.