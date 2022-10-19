Avalara's Communication Unit Bolsters Regulatory Filing Relationships

As of January 31, 2018, Avalara's Returns for Communications service will start providing referrals to regulatory experts with whom it has long-standing relationships for the most complex federal regulatory reporting and compliance. These referrals apply specifically to FCC form 499 and FCC form 477, two federal returns that Avalara's services previously managed. Avalara's Returns for Communications service will continue to calculate and file all transactional tax returns, as well as state regulatory forms.

We are fully committed to providing excellent service to our customers and are confident that this provides the best of both worlds in transactional tax and federal regulatory expertise.