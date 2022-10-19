The CRUSH Files: Mastering Tax Trends for the Future

The CRUSH Files: Mastering Tax Trends for the Future

Alan Holley Alan Holley Jan 5, 2018

“The future [of tax compliance] is more compliance, not less.”

In 2018, state tax authorities are going to become laser-focused on the need to generate additional revenue. Avalara’s Scott Peterson wants you to know that if you attend CRUSH DC, we’ll make sure you get up to speed on what tactics states are using to collect new sales taxes, all so you can be better prepared for the tax landscape of tomorrow.

