New report takes a swipe at how states tax software sales

New report takes a swipe at how states tax software sales

Kerry Alexander Kerry Alexander Jan 10, 2018

The days of courtship are over for sales tax nexus. What used to be a fairly buttoned-up relationship between sellers and states is now much more casual. Lost revenue from remote sales and laissez-faire federal laws have states more interested in playing the field than playing by the rules.

A survey of all 50 state tax departments in the U.S. published last year by Bloomberg BNA shows that there are now more than 120 different ways in which businesses can create a taxable connection to a state requiring them to collect and remit sales tax in that state. Read the report on nexus and multistate taxes for software companies and get a good look at nexus’s evolution below:

Keeping on top of nexus is difficult for any growing company. But it goes a step beyond for sellers of software and software-related services. Sales tax used to apply only to physical goods. A more services-centric economy and a surge in digital commerce challenged this assumption, forcing states to reexamine tax policies. But rather than clarifying the issue, lack of continuity from state to state creates more confusion, resulting in a square-peg-round-hole problem for software companies attempting to retrofit tangible property taxability rules and nexus to intangible products and services.

These challenges and more are addressed in detail in Nexus and Multistate Taxes: A Brave New World for Software Firms.

Avoid falling out with state taxing authorities over sales tax nexus with Avalara. Our tax automation software marries easily with your existing financial systems and matches up sales data with nexus obligations.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
Sales and Use Tax Software
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Kerry Alexander
Kerry Alexander Avalara Author
Recent posts
Oct 06, 2023
What wineries need to know about product registrations
Oct 04, 2023
CFOs: Talent shortage is propelling AI adoption
Oct 01, 2023
September 2023 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know 
2023 Tax Changes blue report with orange background

It’s here — Read Avalara Tax Changes 2023

Review tax updates and trends, plus get a forecast of what’s to come

Go to the report 

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.