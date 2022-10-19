New report takes a swipe at how states tax software sales

The days of courtship are over for sales tax nexus. What used to be a fairly buttoned-up relationship between sellers and states is now much more casual. Lost revenue from remote sales and laissez-faire federal laws have states more interested in playing the field than playing by the rules.

A survey of all 50 state tax departments in the U.S. published last year by Bloomberg BNA shows that there are now more than 120 different ways in which businesses can create a taxable connection to a state requiring them to collect and remit sales tax in that state. Read the report on nexus and multistate taxes for software companies and get a good look at nexus’s evolution below:

