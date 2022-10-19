The CRUSH Files: When a tax compliance conference becomes an annual tradition

The CRUSH Files: When a tax compliance conference becomes an annual tradition

Alan Holley Alan Holley Feb 5, 2018

"I was at the first CRUSH event in 2016, and the second one in 2017. They were both so valuable in the content and the value I received that I immediately signed up for the next one. I'll be back in Washington this year."

Jeff Marr, Chief Financial Officer at Colter & Peterson, recounts his previous experiences at Avalara CRUSH events and explains why he's such a fan of the conference.

Colter & Peterson specializes in buying, selling, repairing, and maintaining industrial paper trimmers and paper cutting equipment, and as a result, the company deals with a fair amount of complexity regarding exemption forms, in addition to multistate return filings. As an Avalara customer, Jeff now enjoys simplified exemption management, quick and easy monthly filings, and the ability to call himself a "junior expert on sales tax" thanks to the Avalara trainings and events he has attended.

We look forward to seeing you again at CRUSH DC, Jeff!

Learn more about CRUSH DC 2018 at www.avalaracrush.com, including the preliminary agenda and session information, registration information, justification letters, and more!

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
Events
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Alan Holley
Alan Holley Avalara Author
Recent posts
Oct 06, 2023
What wineries need to know about product registrations
Oct 04, 2023
CFOs: Talent shortage is propelling AI adoption
Oct 01, 2023
September 2023 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know 
2023 Tax Changes blue report with orange background

It’s here — Read Avalara Tax Changes 2023

Review tax updates and trends, plus get a forecast of what’s to come

Go to the report 

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.