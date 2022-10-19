The CRUSH Files: Blockchain and the decentralization of trust

The CRUSH Files: Blockchain and the decentralization of trust

Alan Holley Alan Holley Feb 16, 2018

"I believe [blockchain and the concept of decentralization] might be as big for money as the internet was for information."

Renowned futurist and global speaker/author Stefan Hyttfors will join tax professionals and technology experts from around the world as a keynote presenter at CRUSH DC. Stefan's keynote address will focus on blockchain and its decentralization of the concept of trust, as well as how the inevitable disruptions of this new technology will affect myriad aspects of our modern lives: transaction, taxation, even the world's current banking system.

Come hear from Stefan and many other presenters about the future of tax compliance this May at CRUSH DC!

Learn more about CRUSH DC 2018 at www.avalaracrush.com, including the preliminary agenda and session information, registration information, justification letters, and more!

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Alan Holley
Alan Holley Avalara Author
Recent posts
Oct 06, 2023
What wineries need to know about product registrations
Oct 04, 2023
CFOs: Talent shortage is propelling AI adoption
Oct 01, 2023
September 2023 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know 
2023 Tax Changes blue report with orange background

It’s here — Read Avalara Tax Changes 2023

Review tax updates and trends, plus get a forecast of what’s to come

Go to the report 

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.