April 2018 sales tax rate changes

April 2018 sales tax rate changes

Gail Cole Gail Cole Mar 30, 2018

April kicks off a new quarter with a hat tip to fools and a host of sales and use tax rate changes. The following states have announced local sales and use tax rate changes, effective April 1, 2018.

New reporting requirements for marketplace facilitators

In addition, Pennsylvania’s new marketplace facilitator law kicks in on April 1. It requires certain non-collecting marketplace facilitators to either collect and remit tax on its own taxable sales and those made through its forum, or to comply with notice and reporting requirements. Whichever option is chosen, compliance starts April 1. Additional information is available from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.

Feeling overwhelmed by sales and use tax changes? Automating sales tax compliance can help. Learn more

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
Sales and Use Tax
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Gail Cole
Gail Cole Avalara Author
Recent posts
Oct 06, 2023
What wineries need to know about product registrations
Oct 04, 2023
CFOs: Talent shortage is propelling AI adoption
Oct 01, 2023
September 2023 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know 
2023 Tax Changes blue report with orange background

It’s here — Read Avalara Tax Changes 2023

Review tax updates and trends, plus get a forecast of what’s to come

Go to the report 

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.