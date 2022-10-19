April 2018 sales tax rate changes

April kicks off a new quarter with a hat tip to fools and a host of sales and use tax rate changes. The following states have announced local sales and use tax rate changes, effective April 1, 2018.

New reporting requirements for marketplace facilitators

In addition, Pennsylvania’s new marketplace facilitator law kicks in on April 1. It requires certain non-collecting marketplace facilitators to either collect and remit tax on its own taxable sales and those made through its forum, or to comply with notice and reporting requirements. Whichever option is chosen, compliance starts April 1. Additional information is available from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.

