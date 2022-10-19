Kentucky clarifies taxability of prewritten computer software

Kentucky clarifies taxability of prewritten computer software

Gail Cole Gail Cole May 3, 2018

The Kentucky Legislature has clarified how Kentucky sales and use tax applies to prewritten computer software.

Under current law, sales and use tax applies to the sale and purchase of prewritten computer software. House Bill 487, which became law April 27 without Governor Matt Bevin’s signature, made the following changes to the definition of prewritten computer software:

  • It no longer includes “the combining of two or more prewritten computer software programs or portions thereof.”
  • It no longer includes modified or enhanced software designed and developed to the specifications of a specific purchaser when “there is a reasonable, separately stated charge on an invoice or other statement of the price to the purchaser for the modification or enhancement.”

H.B. 487 also exempts computer software, but not prewritten computer software, “from state and local ad valorem taxes, including the county, city, school, or other taxing district in which it has a taxable situs.” This change takes effect January 1, 2019.

A number of other sales tax changes are also included in the measure. It contains a corrected version of House Bill 366, which Gov. Bevin had vetoed; the legislature overrode his veto. For additional details, see H.B. 487 and H.B. 366.

It can be particularly challenging for businesses in the software industry to be sales tax compliant. Since software is a relatively new phenomenon, many laws don’t adequately account for it. Consequently, as in Kentucky, lawmakers and tax authorities are working to adapt their tax policies to software products and services. This means companies that sell to customers in many states need to be constantly on the lookout for change.

Learn more about software and sales tax at the Avalara Resource Center.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
Kentucky Software
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Gail Cole
Gail Cole Avalara Author
Recent posts
Oct 06, 2023
What wineries need to know about product registrations
Oct 04, 2023
CFOs: Talent shortage is propelling AI adoption
Oct 01, 2023
September 2023 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know 
2023 Tax Changes blue report with orange background

It’s here — Read Avalara Tax Changes 2023

Review tax updates and trends, plus get a forecast of what’s to come

Go to the report 

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.