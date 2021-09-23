Finding your tribe with FBA — Sellers Summit 2018

The 2018 Sellers Summit, held last month in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was a prime opportunity for FBA businesses: From finding profitable products to running effective advertising campaigns and developing an engaging website, the event was full of powerful strategies and tactics to help participants grow their business.

If you were there, or if you’ve attended something similar in the past, you probably understand why these types of events are so beneficial. Not only can they inspire and inform, they also offer the chance to network and build connections with other business owners who face many of the same challenges.

In short, they offer you a chance to find your tribe, and then strengthen those relationships.

FBA sellers who can’t find the time (or the budget) to travel to a major conference shouldn’t despair. There are plenty of ways to connect, including many that are easily accessible to any business owner. Here are just a few of your options:

Mastermind groups: These peer-to-peer networks take different forms, from in-person meetings to groups on social media or other platforms. And they vary widely: Some are tailored to businesses with certain characteristics, such as annual sales, while others are more open. Some use a subscription model, often in tandem with other services, and others cost nothing more than time and energy. Depending on your needs, however, any of them can provide useful information and support. And if you don’t find one you like, you can always start your own.

Conferences and events: The Sellers Summit is just one conference designed for online sellers. In any given year, there are countless events large and small. For example, there’s PROSPER Show, which this year had nearly 2,000 attendees and 33 speakers (including 12 former Amazon employees). The Internet Retailer Conference and Exhibition (IRCE) is an event open to all kinds of businesses that sell on a variety of platforms. Another event is Retail Global, which features workshops such as Amazon Master Class.

Forums: Of course, online message boards such as the Seller Forums on Amazon are a great place to build connections with fellow FBA sellers. But don’t limit yourself — there are a lot of other forums out there for entrepreneurs and business owners (Amazon sellers or not), and many can provide ideas and support for all aspects of your operation.

Your own network: You probably know other business owners in your community, so take the time to build relationships with them. You can have one-on-one meetings, put a group together, or even join an existing networking organization in your area.

There’s a lot to choose from, we know. Just try things that you think will make the most sense — and provide the biggest benefit — for you and your business. If one works, great! If not, try something else until you find the right fit. Your tribe is out there, and it’s well worth the effort to find it.