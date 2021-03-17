States with South Dakota–style economic nexus laws

Last updated 5.22.2019 to reflect the latest state information. Please also see our South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. resource page for the most up-to-date remote seller sales tax news.



In the case of South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (decided on June 21, 2018), the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the rule that a state cannot tax a business unless it has a physical presence in the state. The court found the defendants’ “economic and virtual” connections to South Dakota to be sufficient grounds for nexus, the connection with a state that triggers a tax collection obligation.

This expansion of state taxing authority could have far-reaching consequences. More than a dozen states had already adopted economic nexus provisions prior to the June 21 ruling, though most didn’t actively enforce them due to the physical presence rule. Many states linked the effective date of their policies to the South Dakota v. Wayfair ruling, or to possible future action by Congress.

Each of the following states is enforcing or soon will enforce its economic nexus laws, as shown in the chart below.

States with economic nexus laws