Avalara nominated for Nordic APIs Best Public API of 2018 – Voting starts September 26

Avalara has been nominated for Best Public API of 2018 awarded by Nordic APIs! Nordic APIs is a prestigious, global community of API developers, and we’ve been nominated alongside the likes of NASA (the guys who put people on the moon) and Orange, a global telecom giant. Vote for Avalara between September 26 and October 24.

The nomination, which was anonymous, is for the suite of REST APIs that interface with Avalara AvaTax. From the Nordic APIs website: “The level of confidence and security with their API is top notch. The documentation is also really easy to follow and understand. To top it off they have phenomenal developer support in the rare occasion you do need assistance.”

Avalara is in good company. Fellow nominees include APIs from NASA, Orange, and Home Connect, which connects home devices with people on the move. Voting opens September 26.

The award will be presented on the last day of the Nordic APIs 2018 Platform Summit in Stockholm. All nominees are invited to attend the summit and demonstrate their API in the expo area. The winner will receive a trophy and digital badge, and be invited on stage to perform a short presentation of the API.

Nordic APIs is an influential community of developers and API thought leaders based in Västra Götaland, Sweden. It was formed in 2013 “to help organizations become more innovative, lean, and efficient.” Sponsored by API security firm curity.io, Nordic APIs fosters innovation among API creators and consumers, with a focus on API business models, design, marketing, platforms, security, and strategy.

Show your support for Avalara by voting at the Nordic APIs website.