Announcing the all-new Wholesale Laws for Wineries site

Earlier this year, we announced that Wine Institute and Compli collaborated to bring the industry up-to-date information and resources on Direct to Consumer compliance rules. Today, we are very proud to announce the launch of the Wholesale Laws for Wineries portal that provides state-by-state compliance information for wineries that sell through the three-tier system.

This brand-new resource, which aggregates wholesale rules, documents and forms, is now also located on the Wine Compliance Rules website launched earlier this year. While the DTC Shipping section of the website will remain a publicly accessible resource, the new Wholesale section is accessible only by Wine Institute members, who can log in or create a new account to receive a username and password. The site now provides information and resources for both the DTC and three-tier compliance rules and regulations, creating an invaluable tool for any winery looking to stay on top of state-by-state compliance information.

Compli and Wine Institute have worked closely together to develop a mobile-optimized portal that provides accurate, state-by-state information on:

Supplier licensing requirements

Product-registration rules and requirements

Franchise laws

Supplier reporting requirements

Sales representative licensing rules

Self-distribution laws and requirements

The latest news on the wholesale industry and regulations

Our team is thrilled to be able to contribute such a useful set of tools to the wine industry in partnership with the Wine Institute and we look forward to finding even more ways to bring value to the industry as a whole.

The Wholesale Laws for Wineries site is available to Wine Institute members and can be found here: wineinstitute.compliancerules.org/wholesale-laws-for-wineries

Not a member? Learn more about becoming one here: https://wineinstitute.compliancerules.org/membership/



View the announcement press release here: https://www.wineinstitute.org/resources/pressroom/12042018