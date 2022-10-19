Announcing the all-new Wholesale Laws for Wineries site

Avalara Avalara Dec 4, 2018

Earlier this year, we announced that Wine Institute and Compli collaborated to bring the industry up-to-date information and resources on Direct to Consumer compliance rules. Today, we are very proud to announce the launch of the Wholesale Laws for Wineries portal that provides state-by-state compliance information for wineries that sell through the three-tier system.

This brand-new resource, which aggregates wholesale rules, documents and forms, is now also located on the Wine Compliance Rules website launched earlier this year.  While the DTC Shipping section of the website will remain a publicly accessible resource, the new Wholesale section is accessible only by Wine Institute members, who can log in or create a new account to receive a username and password. The site now provides information and resources for both the DTC and three-tier compliance rules and regulations, creating an invaluable tool for any winery looking to stay on top of state-by-state compliance information.

Compli and Wine Institute have worked closely together to develop a mobile-optimized portal that provides accurate, state-by-state information on:

  • Supplier licensing requirements
  • Product-registration rules and requirements
  • Franchise laws
  • Supplier reporting requirements
  • Sales representative licensing rules
  • Self-distribution laws and requirements
  • The latest news on the wholesale industry and regulations

Our team is thrilled to be able to contribute such a useful set of tools to the wine industry in partnership with the Wine Institute and we look forward to finding even more ways to bring value to the industry as a whole.

The Wholesale Laws for Wineries site is available to Wine Institute members and can be found here: wineinstitute.compliancerules.org/wholesale-laws-for-wineries

Not a member? Learn more about becoming one here: https://wineinstitute.compliancerules.org/membership/

View the announcement press release here: https://www.wineinstitute.org/resources/pressroom/12042018

Beverage Alcohol
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Avalara
Avalara Avalara Author
