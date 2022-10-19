What to expect if TTB shuts down this week

Déjà vu all over again. We’re ending 2018 with the same drill we started with in 2018. Unless a federal short-term temporary funding bill passes next week, the TTB could be closed into the New Year.

Lawmakers from both parties have negotiated deals with bipartisan support approving more than three quarters of the 2019 budget, however the negotiations currently fall short of President Trump’s demands to fund a wall on the US-Mexico border. As a result, several federal agencies, including the TTB, face the prospect of shutdown on Friday.