Oklahoma simplifies Direct Wine Shipper Permit application

Just in time for the New Year, the Oklahoma ABLE Commission website updated and simplified its Direct Wine Shipper Permit Application requirements. This welcome update should simplify the permitting process for new applicants.



Ahead of the October 1, 2018, rollout for DTC shipments, several hundred applications had been received and awaiting approval by the commission. The first version of the application had challenging requirements based on the business ownership model. A three-page Individual Personal History application was required to be filled out and signed by every individual, partner, corporate officer, director, stockholder, LLC manager, member, tribal member and trustee in order to submit an application.

Aware of these challenges, the Wine Institute provided recommendations to the ABLE Commission to streamline the permitting process for both the winery and for the state. These recommendations have guided the updated application now in place.