The CRUSH Files: Getting a firm grasp on Wayfair

Scott Peterson is Avalara’s VP of U.S. Tax Policy & Government Relations, but his backstory makes him an even bigger draw for CRUSH attendees. Scott was one of the architects of the Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) movement, and he previously served as the Executive Director of the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board. Before that, he was Sales Tax Director for South Dakota’s Department of Revenue. All of which makes Scott uniquely qualified to understand the nuances and overarching ramifications of the South Dakota v. Wayfair decision as they continue to play out in 2019. It also makes him uniquely capable of attracting some of the sharpest minds in sales tax compliance to Huntington Beach to present sessions at CRUSH19, The Path Forward for Tax Compliance.

One of Scott’s favorite things about CRUSH is meeting Avalara customers and partners, and getting new insights into how businesses are approaching the rapidly changing tax landscape in the U.S. and abroad. Make plans today to join us May 8–10, 2019, for CRUSH19, and learn from Scott and many other tax experts in beautiful Huntington Beach!

Take a moment to find out more about CRUSH19 at AvalaraCRUSH.com, including the preliminary agenda and session information, registration information, justification letters, and more.