The CRUSH Files: Why Avalara customers should attend CRUSH19

Avalara has lots in store for customers at CRUSH19.



CRUSH attendees will network with and learn from subject matter experts who live and breathe sales tax compliance — and after the Supreme Court's Wayfair decision, there's no better time to spend three days surrounded by the best minds in the tax compliance industry.

Hear from Avalara’s Stefan Kim, senior manager of customer success training, about what Avalara customers can expect from #AvalaraCRUSH.

Learn more about CRUSH19 at AvalaraCRUSH.com, including the preliminary agenda and session information, registration information, justification letters, and more!