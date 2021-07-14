The CRUSH Files: Why Avalara customers should attend CRUSH19

Alan Holley Alan Holley Jan 7, 2019

Avalara has lots in store for customers at CRUSH19.

CRUSH attendees will network with and learn from subject matter experts who live and breathe sales tax compliance — and after the Supreme Court's Wayfair decision, there's no better time to spend three days surrounded by the best minds in the tax compliance industry.

Hear from Avalara’s Stefan Kim, senior manager of customer success training, about what Avalara customers can expect from #AvalaraCRUSH.

Learn more about CRUSH19 at AvalaraCRUSH.com, including the preliminary agenda and session information, registration information, justification letters, and more!

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
