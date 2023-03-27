Avalara named a Leader in IDC MarketScape report on global tax automation

Last week, IDC MarketScape named Avalara a leader in its first-ever IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales Tax and VAT Automation Applications 2019 Vendor Assessment (doc #US43263718, January 2019). Sales tax remains an increasingly difficult and complex responsibility for businesses around the world. This new IDC MarketScape is proof that tax automation solutions are of increasing interest and accessibility as businesses need help managing the calculation, collection, and filing of indirect taxes.



According to IDC MarketScape, Avalara’s strengths include our partner ecosystem and continued investment in technology and data management. We couldn’t agree more.

In fact, the report states: “Avalara has always understood that success in the tax management software market is dependent on building partnerships with publishers of all types of business applications.” IDC MarketScape fully recognizes the investment that Avalara has put into finding and working alongside the best business software available. We partner with established leaders who support global multinationals and we work closely with emerging systems – regardless of business size, tax compliance is important and it is required. We are grateful for the trust our partners have in us to get it right.