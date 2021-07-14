The CRUSH Files: A new age of tax compliance challenges

Diane Yetter, founder of the Sales Tax Institute and president of YETTER, is one of the foremost experts on sales tax compliance in the U.S. She’ll be joining us for CRUSH19 in May in beautiful Huntington Beach, California. Diane is excited to be attending and presenting at her fourth Avalara CRUSH event, where together we’ll help attendees — business owners, CPAs, and other accounting and tax professionals, technology partners, and developers — better understand The Path Forward for Tax Compliance.

Diane also knows that this year’s CRUSH event brings with it a heightened sense of urgency on the part of attendees: The 2018 Wayfair decision has put new pressures on businesses and accounting professionals, in terms of tax complexity, and has increased the need for knowledge and tools to get compliance right. She’s looking forward to presenting on these important topics, and to meeting with Avalara customers and partners to hear about how they’re approaching new tax compliance challenges.

We’re less than three months out from CRUSH19! Make plans today to join us May 8–10, 2019, and learn from Diane and many other tax experts surfside in Huntington Beach. Get more details about CRUSH19 at AvalaraCRUSH.com, including the preliminary agenda and session information, registration information, justification letters, and more.