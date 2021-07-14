The CRUSH Files: A new age of tax compliance challenges

The CRUSH Files: A new age of tax compliance challenges

Alan Holley Alan Holley Feb 25, 2019
To view video, please enable cookies

Diane Yetter, founder of the Sales Tax Institute and president of YETTER, is one of the foremost experts on sales tax compliance in the U.S. She’ll be joining us for CRUSH19 in May in beautiful Huntington Beach, California. Diane is excited to be attending and presenting at her fourth Avalara CRUSH event, where together we’ll help attendees — business owners, CPAs, and other accounting and tax professionals, technology partners, and developers — better understand The Path Forward for Tax Compliance.

Diane also knows that this year’s CRUSH event brings with it a heightened sense of urgency on the part of attendees: The 2018 Wayfair decision has put new pressures on businesses and accounting professionals, in terms of tax complexity, and has increased the need for knowledge and tools to get compliance right. She’s looking forward to presenting on these important topics, and to meeting with Avalara customers and partners to hear about how they’re approaching new tax compliance challenges.

We’re less than three months out from CRUSH19! Make plans today to join us May 8–10, 2019, and learn from Diane and many other tax experts surfside in Huntington Beach. Get more details about CRUSH19 at AvalaraCRUSH.com, including the preliminary agenda and session information, registration information, justification letters, and more.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Alan Holley
Alan Holley Avalara Author
Recent posts
Oct 06, 2023
What wineries need to know about product registrations
Oct 04, 2023
CFOs: Talent shortage is propelling AI adoption
Oct 01, 2023
September 2023 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know 
2023 Tax Changes blue report with orange background

It’s here — Read Avalara Tax Changes 2023

Review tax updates and trends, plus get a forecast of what’s to come

Go to the report 

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.