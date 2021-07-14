The CRUSH Files: Why Avalara partners should attend CRUSH19

Alan Holley Alan Holley Feb 4, 2019
With just three months remaining until Avalara hosts CRUSH19, The Path Forward for Tax Compliance, in Huntington Beach, California, Avalara Senior Partner Marketing Manager Christi Whipple has a special message for our valued partners, including accounting professionals, value-added resellers, and technology partners. They’ll join other CRUSH attendees, including current and prospective customers, thought leaders, editors and journalists from media outlets, industry analysts, and of course, Avalara executives and team members May 8–10, right on the beach in Surf City, USA.

Avalara CRUSH, now in its fourth year, is the premier event for all things tax compliance. Our partners will benefit from three days of networking, education, training, and as previous CRUSH attendees can attest, extraordinarily memorable after-hours events. They’ll learn how to navigate 2018’s major tax law changes, hear about what’s in store for the future, and enjoy ample time for networking with the best minds in the tax compliance community.  

Learn more about CRUSH19 at AvalaraCRUSH.com, including the preliminary agenda and session information, registration information, justification letters, and more.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Alan Holley
Alan Holley Avalara Author
