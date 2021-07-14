Avalara and NetSuite Announce AvaTax for SuiteTax: A Certified NetSuite SuiteTax Integration
Avalara will be attending SuiteWorld 2019 as a Diamond Sponsor, booth #842, April 1-4 at The Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, NV. Oracle NetSuite SuiteWorld is the industry’s #1 CloudERP event of the year and is designed to help your business grow your bottom line.
About Avalara and NetSuite
Sales tax compliance isn’t among your customers’ core business objectives. Rather, it’s a mandatory and frustrating byproduct of running and growing a company — one you can help them overcome. Avalara’s tax compliance suite enables businesses to automate sales tax calculations, electronically manage exemption certificates, easily file returns in multiple states, and much more.
With more than 1,300+ existing NetSuite clients running AvaTax and 20,000+ clients overall, Avalara is the leader in the NetSuite ecosystem for sales and use tax compliance. We have 700+ ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and retail POS system integrations prebuilt and ready to use with NetSuite OneWorld, NetSuite Basic, SuiteCommerce Advanced, and SuiteCommerce InStore.
Announcing AvaTax for SuiteTax
Avalara officially announces our certified integration with Avalara AvaTax for NetSuite SuiteTax. With AvaTax for SuiteTax you get a single bundle that works with both NetSuite Basic and NetSuite OneWorld. Now, when you upgrade from AvaTax for NetSuite Basic, you don’t have to worry about upgrading AvaTax — it’s automatically upgraded for you.
A Complete End-to-End Solution | AvaTax for SuiteTax
Sales tax is hard. Avalara makes it easy. With Avalara, you get comprehensive, end-to-end automation and extensive coverage of tax rules for thousands of products and services with varying product taxability requirements.
With AvaTax for SuiteTax, the complexity of sales tax for your business is simplified.
- The AvaTax for NetSuite SuiteTax offering allows NetSuite customers to obtain rooftop accurate sales tax calculations down to the jurisdiction level for all supported NetSuite Product Applications:
- NetSuite ERP
- NetSuite CRM
- NetSuite SuiteCommerce Advanced
- NetSuite SuiteCommerce Instore
- NetSuite SuiteBilling
- AvaTax for SuiteTax accommodates tax calculation, exemptions and returns needs worldwide, supporting NetSuite with a complete, end-to-end tax compliance solution for any NetSuite SuiteTax customer.
- AvaTax for NetSuite automates sales tax calculation for all major workflow functions such as sales quotes, Sales Orders, Sales Invoices, Credit Memos, and Return order flows within NetSuite’s applications. It also calculates tax on orders created from Web Store/POS systems and on orders imported in NetSuite from other systems.
- Exemption certificate creation and management is built right into NetSuite with AvaTax.
- Avalara offers a very robust tax automation calculation tool that reduces the manual effort of importing sales tax transaction data into Avalara Returns and automates returns filing on behalf of customers – even in complex tax countries such as Brazil and EMEA.
- Avalara supports NetSuite SuiteTax in a nexus setting that allows Nexus on the Avalara platform for U.S. settings, while using Nexus on SuiteTax for European settings.
- As always, Avalara calculation comes with Avalara’s Accuracy Guarantee.
Visit us at SuiteWorld 2019 and join our session
Stop by our booth #842 and learn how Avalara and NetSuite can help you keep up with complex and rapidly changing rates, rules, and laws worldwide.
Join our session on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM in San Polo 3505 (Venetian, Level 3), where we’ll present “From 1-50: Scaling Your Business to Handle New Sales Tax Requirements.” We’ll talk about new laws requiring remote sellers to collect sales tax in more than 30 U.S. states, and counting: In many states, you’re now required to register, file, and remit if you make 200 transactions or $100,000 in sales into the state. In this session, a sales tax compliance expert and a NetSuite and Avalara customer will break down how these new laws can affect your business and explain how you can scale your business effectively, without turning your accounting and finance operations upside down.
