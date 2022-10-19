The CRUSH Files: Why developers should attend CRUSH19

Today, we’re welcoming a very special audience to Avalara CRUSH19, which takes place May 8–10 in Huntington Beach, CA: the Avalara Developer community! We’ve been talking over the past couple months about the many learning and networking opportunities for CRUSH19 attendees at this year’s event, which takes place during one of the most complex times on record for indirect tax changes across the board.

Those same learning and networking opportunities will abound this year for our developer attendees as well, with compliance and technology experts leading the CRUSH19 developer track during a time when merchant compliance needs are shifting as sales channels broaden.

Avalara’s own Sara Simrell, Partner Certification Manager, has her own welcome for developers who have either already made the commitment to join us in Huntington Beach, or need a bit more of an inside view into the CRUSH19 agenda before making travel plans. She’ll be on hand with us in just over a month to lead the charge on what promises to be the best CRUSH19 developer track ever.

Make your plans today to join us May 8–10 for a packed schedule of networking, education, training, and extraordinarily memorable after-hours events. Learn more about CRUSH19 at AvalaraCRUSH.com, including the preliminary agenda and session information, registration information, justification letters, and more!

