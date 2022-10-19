Is your tax solution keeping up with the challenge of changing sales tax laws?

To illustrate the ever-changing landscape, look at how quickly remote seller sales tax laws have spread across the U.S. Few states had an economic nexus law a year and a half ago, and they lacked the authority to enforce compliance.

For our business, that translates to more obligations, more tax calculations — and a lot more returns.

The sales tax landscape has changed dramatically since June 2018, when the Supreme Court of the United States ruled businesses don’t need to be physically present in a state to collect sales tax. States can now base a sales tax collection obligation solely on economic activity, or economic nexus, and more and more are doing so. To succeed in this new reality, businesses need a sales tax compliance solution that can handle explosive growth and change.

Today, more than 37 states have adopted economic nexus, and almost every other state with a general sales tax is considering it. Indeed, new economic nexus laws are surfacing with alarming speed. It’s even been discussed by local tax authorities in Alaska, which has no statewide sales tax.

Complying with ever-growing sales tax collection obligations requires a robust sales tax compliance solution that has the resources to adapt to your changing needs.

But what does that really mean for a business that must adapt to an ever-changing tax environment? In short, it means having tax technology that can be on right now, not “be right back.”

What can a comprehensive tax compliance solution bring to your business?

As other technologies come into the market, it’s important to factor in the following:

Breadth of integrations. In an omnichannel world, few companies rely on a single platform to sell their wares.

Depth of tax content. It takes years and a host of tax experts to develop and maintain the tax content needed to keep you in compliance across the U.S. and around the world.

Global capability. Cross-border ecommerce is booming. To sell outside of the U.S., you need a tax compliance solution that handles customs duty and import taxes, as well as international tax requirements like VAT and GST.

Free tax compliance services in 24 states. Avalara is one of six providers certified by the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Governing Board (SST). As a certified service provider (CSP), Avalara can offer free registration, calculation, and returns services to its qualified customers doing business in the 24 SST states, saving them substantial costs every year.

