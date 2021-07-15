April 2019 Roundup: Sales tax laws you need to know

While you focus on your business, we stay on top of legislative and policy changes that can affect your sales tax compliance.

April was a busy month for sales tax. Here are some of the most notable sales tax changes that could impact your sales tax compliance.

California waits until last minute to change sales tax collection requirements for retailers and marketplaces.

Little more than three weeks after new remote sales tax collection requirements took effect in California, a new law changed them. Learn more (click here for a wacky twist).

Certain members of Congress still want to restrict remote sales tax laws.

Capitol Hill wouldn’t feel right without at least one bill aimed at restricting states’ rights to tax remote sales. Learn more.

More states make marketplaces responsible for sales tax.

A dozen more states, and counting, have passed laws requiring marketplace facilitators to collect and remit sales tax on behalf of their sellers. Learn more.

New Mexico jumps on economic nexus bandwagon.

As of this July, out-of-state sellers and marketplace providers doing a certain amount of business in the Land of Enchantment will be liable for New Mexico gross receipts tax. Learn more.

New York slaps sales tax collection obligation on marketplace providers.

Starting June 1, 2019, out-of-state marketplace providers doing a certain amount of business in the state must collect New York sales tax on behalf of third-party sellers. Learn more. [Effective date was updated 6.4.2019.]

New South Carolina law gives weight to economic nexus rule.

A South Carolina Department of Revenue ruling requires certain out-of-state sellers to collect and remit sales tax in the Palmetto State. Now a new law gives that rule teeth. Learn more.

Rhode Island enacts new economic nexus and marketplace law.

Rhode Island’s new remote seller sales tax law is more in step with what other states have done. Learn more.

