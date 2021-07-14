U.S. Supreme Court ruling could thwart state attempts to block other states' remote sales tax laws

The Supreme Court of the United States overruled precedent in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (June 21, 2018), making it easier for states to tax remote sales. Close to 40 states now require certain remote sellers to collect and remit sales tax. Last week, the Supreme Court again overruled precedent in Franchise Tax Board of California v. Hyatt (May 13, 2019). This decision could make it harder for a state to shield an in-state businesses from an obligation to collect sales tax in another state.

Remote sales tax rulings recap

The U.S. Supreme Court has issued numerous rulings affecting states’ ability to tax remote sales, notably National Bellas Hess v. Department of Revenue (1967) and Quill Corp. v. North Dakota (1992). Both prohibited states from imposing a sales tax collection obligation on businesses with no physical presence in the state. You can learn more about these two rulings here. The court’s ruling in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. overruled those decisions, finding the physical presence rule to be “unsound and incorrect.” Physical presence in a state still establishes a sales tax collection obligation, but now states can base a sales tax collection requirement solely on a business’s economic activity in a state (economic nexus). Even though Franchise Tax Board of California v. Hyatt doesn’t directly deal with sales tax, the ruling could impact state efforts to impose a sales tax obligation on businesses in other states. The Hyatt case grew out of California’s efforts to tax the income of inventor Gilbert Hyatt, who moved from California, which has a personal income tax, to Nevada, which doesn’t. In a nutshell, California auditors claimed that although Hyatt said he had moved out of California in September 1991, he regularly visited the state throughout that fall and conducted business while there (e.g., sending and receiving business-related faxes from the house he had sold to a friend). Was Hyatt’s move prompted by a desire to avoid income tax? Are there other reasons to move from California to Nevada? (Kidding!) This is the third time the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled on this issue in 26 years: Hyatt won in 2003, when the court ruled that he could sue the California Franchise Tax Board (CFTB) in Nevada courts. The court upheld that decision in 2016, when there were only eight sitting justices instead of nine. Last week, a five-justice majority found in favor of California when it ruled, “states retain their sovereign immunity from private suits brought in courts of other states.” in other words, someone cannot go into a state and sue another state unless the first state has waived its sovereign immunity.

What Hyatt means for efforts to prevent remote sales tax collection