How sales tax can encourage disaster preparedness and recovery

Record-breaking rain, floods, and tornados are plaguing the center of the country. The West Coast is preparing for yet another year of ravaging wildfires. Hurricane season is upon us. Weather-related disasters cost the United States more than $1.6 trillion last year, and 2019 is shaping up to give 2018 a run for its money. In what ways can sales tax help with disaster preparedness and recovery?

Sales tax holidays encourage disaster preparedness

Tax relief for victims of disaster

States typically provide tax extensions for victims of disasters caused by nature or man. They may also grant an extension for an individual or business adversely affected by a disaster in another state. The length of the extension is determined on a case-by-case basis. Occasionally, a state will offer additional tax relief. For example, many charges associated with the repair of residential and non-residential property damaged by a declared disaster are exempt from sales tax in Texas, as are charges for cleaning up property and laundering or dry-cleaning damaged clothing. After Hurricane Maria hit in 2017, the Puerto Rico Department of Treasury announced that qualifying donations of taxable goods by foreigners would not be subject to Puerto Rico sales or use tax (hat tip to KPMG). Similarly, taxable goods purchased with a client assistance debit card issued by a state agency for disaster relief are exempt from sales tax in North Carolina. In all states, tax extensions and other tax relief are generally available only to people residing or doing business in affected areas, which are usually named by the governor of the state or the U.S. president.

Sales tax perks for businesses providing disaster relief