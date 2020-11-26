Federal Universal Service Fund contribution increased by 30 percent

The Federal Universal Service Fund (FUSF) fee increased 30 percent on July 1, 2019, rising from 18.8 percent to 24.4 percent. The only other time the rate broke 20 percent was for a six-month period spanning October 2018 to March 2019. Given this dramatic rise and likely continued increase, it’s important to understand what the FUSF is, why it’s increasing, and how FUSF contributors should ensure they’re following contribution management best practices.

Universal service is the principle that all Americans should have access to basic “lifeline” communications services. It was a cornerstone of the Communications Act of 1934, which also established the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Universal service policies continue to help make voice and broadband service ubiquitous, even in remote and rural areas. Special programs are focused on schools, hospitals, and the elderly.

Voice service providers are required to contribute a portion of their voice revenue to the FUSF to cover these programs. The fee is specific to interstate and international calls, whether wireless or wireline, and in some cases interconnected VoIP. The contribution amount varies each quarter and is set by the Universal Service Administration Company (USAC).

For the last 15 years, the contribution base for the FUSF has been shrinking because people are spending less money on these types of calls in favor of more data-intensive communication methods. It’s likely the contribution structure won’t continue to be sustainable, and the FCC will eventually need to find fresh sources of funding. This might require congressional intervention or significant rewriting of the regulations. Over the short term, however, the FCC will likely continue to increase the quarterly contribution factor.