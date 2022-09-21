Why investors care about the state of your tax compliance

Growing companies typically focus all their energy on exactly that: growth. Planned, sustained, scalable growth that paints a picture of stability for investors.

So, sure, some lesser priorities — business activities that don’t fuel growth — might fall by the wayside every now and then. But you can shore up all that later, right?

Not so fast.

While they may not generate revenue, certain endeavors are still vital to the overall health of your company — sales tax compliance, for example.

Far from generating revenue, sales tax compliance is actually an enormous drain for companies, large and small. After all, you need considerable resources to manage the calculation, collection, and filing of sales tax in all the states where you have nexus, the obligation to remit sales tax to a state — resources that often equate to headcount. The average company employs six finance professionals who spend nearly 25 percent of their time on sales and use tax, according to Wakefield Research.

And there’s a domino effect: As you grow, it’s likely your growth-related activities will trigger even more sales tax obligations, causing an even bigger drain on resources. So, there’s no putting off sales tax compliance, not even for a little while to focus on growth and revenue drivers. Because as much as it takes to keep up with sales tax compliance, it takes even more to play catch up.