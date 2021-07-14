Can I get a prescription for these diapers? – Wacky Tax Wednesday

Some sales of diapers and incontinence underpads are exempt in North Carolina as of October 1, 2019. But put down your diaper bags, parents of little ones: The exemption probably doesn’t benefit you.

The new exemption in North Carolina applies only to diapers and incontinence underpads “sold on prescription by an enrolled State Medicaid/Health Choice provider for use by beneficiaries of the State Medicaid program when the provider is reimbursed by the State Medicaid program or a Medicaid managed care organization.”

That’s a mouthful, but retailers who sell these products may want to memorize it. Diapers and incontinence underpads sold to consumers without such a prescription remain subject to North Carolina state and local sales and use tax.

The exemption is due to the enactment of Senate Bill 523 and described in this North Carolina Department of Revenue Important Notice (published more than two weeks after the exemption took effect). Both the bill and notice define “diaper” as “an absorbent garment worn by humans who are incapable of, or have difficulty, controlling their bladder or bowel movements.” “Incontinence underpad” is defined as “an absorbent product, not worn on the body, designed to protect furniture or other tangible personal property from soiling or damage due to human incontinence.”

It’s been years since my children wore diapers, but when they did, they certainly seemed like “humans … incapable of … controlling their bladder or bowel movements.” And I sure appreciated the pads that protected our furniture from diaper “blowouts.”

Since there’s no mention of infants or toddlers or an age restriction in SB 523 or the department notice, some consumers and retailers may not realize diapers and pads purchased for their use can’t qualify for the exemption. After all, a growing number of states are opting to exempt necessities like diapers and feminine hygiene products these days.

Yet North Carolina’s Medicaid program only covers incontinence briefs and diapers for persons aged three or older. This essential fact is highlighted on page 10 of the legislature’s bill summary notes.