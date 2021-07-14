Can a Louisiana parish hold marketplaces liable for tax on third-party sales?

Update 4.17.2020: The Louisiana Supreme Court has denied a request by Jefferson Parish for a rehearing. Update 1.29.2020: Walmart was not obligated to collect and remit sales tax for its third-party sellers. Today the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled in favor of Walmart, dismissing the claims of the Sheriff and Ex-Officio Tax Collector for the Parish of Jefferson. See the decision on Normand vs. Wal-Mart.com USA, LLC, La., No 2019-C-263 for more details (hat tip to Bloomberg Tax for the document). The Louisiana Supreme Court is currently deliberating a case that could have an enormous impact on marketplace facilitators in Louisiana.

Who owes the tax on marketplace sales?

The state’s highest court is being asked to decide who’s responsible for collecting and remitting Jefferson Parish sales tax on marketplace sales (essentially, who’s the “dealer”). Is it the marketplace facilitator, Walmart? Or is it the individual marketplace seller? Plaintiff Newell Normand, the sheriff and ex officio tax collector for Jefferson Parish, claims the responsibility lies with Walmart. In 2017, he handed Walmart a bill for more than $1.8 million in unpaid Jefferson Parish tax for the period of 2009 through 2015. Walmart collected and remitted Jefferson Parish taxes on its own sales into the district during that time, but not on the sales it facilitated for marketplace sellers. The company is fighting the assessment; it insists the individual marketplace sellers are the dealers, and thus responsible for sales tax. Walmart isn’t the first marketplace facilitator to take this stance, and it isn’t the first to be challenged on this issue. Amazon and South Carolina have been embroiled in a lengthy battle over marketplace sales tax. Recently, a South Carolina administrative law judge found in favor of the Department of Revenue, though Amazon could still appeal the decision. The Amazon case in South Carolina doesn’t necessarily set a precedent for the Walmart case in Louisiana because while there are similarities between the two cases, there are also key differences. In both cases, the businesses admit to having sales tax nexus with the tax jurisdiction. Amazon has a physical presence in South Carolina, and Walmart has a physical presence in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. Neither Amazon nor Walmart contested their status as the dealer of their direct sales. Yet the two states have very different policies regarding marketplace facilitators.

The states’ stances

The state of South Carolina has a unified position on who’s liable for marketplace sales taxes. After the legal dispute with Amazon began, South Carolina enacted a law requiring marketplace facilitators with South Carolina nexus to collect and remit the tax on third-party sales in South Carolina. More than 35 other states have similar marketplace facilitator laws. Louisiana has no such law. It did enact an economic nexus law requiring out-of-state businesses with a certain threshold of sales in the state to collect and remit sales tax, and early versions of that legislation included a marketplace facilitator provision. But it was left out of the final law. Furthermore, prior to Jefferson Parish’s 2017 assessment on Walmart, the Louisiana Department of Revenue audited Walmart and found the company not liable for state sales tax on its third-party sales (hat tip to Bloomberg Tax). As of this writing, Louisiana law doesn’t consider a marketplace facilitator to be the “dealer” of its third-party sales. How, then, can Jefferson Parish say that Walmart is?

Home-rule complications