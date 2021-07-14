The trouble with origin sourcing sales tax

Because sales tax rates and rules vary by location, it’s impossible to determine which rates and rules apply to a sale without knowing how the sale is sourced.

States can source sales by the location of the seller (the origin of the sale, aka origin sourcing), or the location where the consumer receives the item or service (the destination of the sale, aka destination sourcing). Most states use destination sourcing.

The handful of origin-sourcing states are Alabama, Illinois, Louisiana, New Mexico (until July 1, 2021), Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and to a certain extent California and Colorado. Yet even these states typically use destination sourcing in certain situations, such as for interstate sales, in-state deliveries, and services.

Since not much about sales tax is straightforward, there are challenges inherent in both systems.

The least complicated scenario occurs with over-the-counter brick-and-mortar sales, when the customer takes ownership of the product at the seller’s place of business. Both destination- and origin-sourcing rules deliver the same rate — the one in effect at the location of the store where the customer receives the product.

However, destination sourcing can be a bear for businesses that ship products to customers nationwide and have an obligation to collect in multiple states. There are more than 12,000 different local sales tax jurisdictions in the United States, and each has a distinct rate and reporting code. Some even have their own product taxability rules, but that’s a story for a different time.

Origin-sourcing states pose a different sort of problem.

Although in-store over-the-counter sales are taxed at the rate in effect at the store, the rate for delivery sales may be different. And therein lies the problem. Even in origin-souring states, sellers that deliver to different locations in the state and meet the definition of being “engaged in business” in those districts must collect the rate in effect at the point of delivery. The same is true for services.

Businesses unaccustomed to delivering items for consumers may not realize they need to charge the rate for the delivery address and therefore may collect the wrong rate. If they report the sale as occurring in their jurisdiction (i.e., the brick-and-mortar store where the order was taken), they’ll attribute it to the wrong jurisdiction.

Similar issues arise when services are sold — and performed in — different jurisdictions. This is often the case with installation, maintenance, and repair services, which usually need to be performed on-site, perhaps in a jurisdiction other than the home base of the service provider.

Sellers accustomed to making deliveries or providing services in multiple jurisdictions probably have this down, but since no one is infallible, mistakes happen. Furthermore, businesses and jurisdictions sometimes disagree about the source of the sale when businesses with multiple locations take internet, mail, or phone sales. There have been some nasty disputes over this.

So, it’s complicated. Which isn’t surprising, because it’s sales tax.