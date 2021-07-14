Arizona and Georgia lower economic nexus thresholds for remote sellers, January 1, 2020

Like more than 20 other states, Arizona and Georgia began requiring certain remote sellers to collect and remit sales tax in 2019. And as in several other states, their collection requirements have changed a bit over time. Thus, remote sellers must contend with slightly different remote sales tax requirements in Arizona and Georgia starting January 1, 2020. Both states now enforce economic nexus, meaning they require out-of-state sellers with no physical presence in the state to collect and remit sales tax if their sales into the state cross a certain threshold. Variously known as the economic nexus threshold, remote seller threshold, or small seller threshold, the threshold is based on sales volume or number of transactions in a state, or both. It depends on the state.

Arizona eases remote sellers into collection

Arizona baked a threshold change right into its economic nexus law, which has been in effect since October 1, 2019. It’s easing smaller remote sellers into collection by gradually reducing the sales threshold over time. Remote retailers had to register with the Arizona Department of Revenue and collect and remit Arizona sales tax (in actuality transaction privilege tax, or TPT) if their gross income or gross proceeds from sales of taxable and exempt tangible personal property or services exceeded $200,000 in the previous or current calendar year (i.e., 2018 or 2019). As of January 1, 2020, that threshold drops to $150,000. In other words, if applicable gross proceeds in Arizona exceed $150,000 in 2019 or 2020, sellers need to register with the department and collect and remit TPT. The threshold will drop a third and final time in 2021.

Georgia lowers threshold