January 2020 sales tax rate changes
Local sales and use tax rates often change in many states at the start of each year. On January 1, 2020, rates will change in close to 25 states.
Get state-specific details by clicking on the links:
- Alaska (local rate changes)
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Florida (scroll to bottom of Sales and Use Tax section)
- Hawaii
- Illinois
- Iowa
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Mexico (click on the January – June 2020 Gross Receipts Tax Rate Schedule)
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma (scroll to bottom of page)
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
