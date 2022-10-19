Avalara for Beverage Alcohol transitions leadership to Jeff Carroll

It is with mixed emotion that Avalara announces the retirement of Rachel Dumas Rey as general manager of the Avalara for Beverage Alcohol business unit. Rachel is a well-known industry veteran who built Compli from the ground up over 22 years, leading it through a recent successful acquisition by Avalara. Rachel’s strategic insights regarding the unique challenges facing the wine, beer, and spirits industries have been instrumental in shaping today’s best practices for beverage alcohol compliance.

Effective December 2, 2019, Jeff Carroll was promoted to fill her role, providing a seamless transition for customers, employees, and industry contacts. As another well-respected industry veteran, Jeff brings significant beverage alcohol experience to lead the Avalara for Beverage Alcohol team. With more than 13 years of senior leadership in beverage alcohol and sales tax compliance SaaS solutions, he’s designed and brought to market well-known products and tools for both industry members and state agencies. Jeff joined Compli in the fall of 2017 and was subsequently promoted to chief product officer, responsible for product development, sales and marketing, business development, and content prior to the Avalara acquisition in 2019.

As general manager he’s now responsible for leading the overall strategy and growth for the business unit, ensuring continued client compliance and satisfaction, as well as guiding a large, cross-functional team. He’ll also continue to regularly share his expertise by speaking at industry events and publishing content on regulatory compliance and tax issues.

As both the industry overall and the Avalara for Beverage Alcohol team shift into a new stage of growth and change, this transition is timely.

“Rachel built a great business and a great team, and I’m excited to carry that forward into a new decade,” said Jeff Carroll. “Avalara brings significant resources and capabilities that translate perfectly to the beverage alcohol industry, especially around real-time tax determination and compliance. We will continue to focus on the success of our clients, leveraging our combined strengths to help ensure continued compliance as industry trends continue to evolve.”

We thank Rachel for the fantastic accomplishment of leading the team to this exciting point and look forward to the new momentum Jeff brings for future enhancements in 2020 and beyond.