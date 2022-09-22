COVID-19 sales tax relief in Alabama

Alabama was one of the first states to provide sales tax relief to certain businesses adversely affected by the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

For the February, March, and April reporting periods, the Alabama Department of Revenue is waiving late payment penalties for the following businesses in the event they’re unable to pay state sales taxes due to COVID-19:

The late payment penalties for state sales tax and lodgings taxes will be waived for through June 1, 2020. This relief does not apply to local sales or local lodgings taxes.

The department will work with taxpayers to develop payment plans that will allow them “to pay outstanding liabilities for February, March, and April 2020, while navigating any other impacts of the coronavirus on their businesses.”

Though this amounts to a payment extension, it’s not a filing extension: Taxpayers must still file returns by the due date for each reporting period.

Additionally, there’s no waiver for the 5% interest that applies to late sales tax payments.