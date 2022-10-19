COVID-19 sales tax relief in Canada

The new coronavirus, COVID-19, is wreaking havoc on businesses in Canada, much like everywhere else in the world. And as in other countries, federal and local governments are providing a variety of tax relief measures. This post focuses on sales tax relief but begins with an explanation of the three types of sales tax in Canada.

Snapshot: sales tax in Canada

Goods and Services Tax (GST): A national sales tax that applies to most supplies of goods and services in Canada, as well as many supplies of real property (e.g., buildings and land) and intangible property (e.g., digital products). It’s administered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). The rate is 5%. GST is collected in the following provinces: Alberta

GST only; no local sales tax

British Columbia

plus Provincial Sales Tax (PST)

Manitoba

plus PST

Northwest Territories

GST only; no local sales tax

Nunavut

GST only; no local sales tax

Québec

plus Québec Sales Tax (QST)

Saskatchewan

plus PST

Yukon

GST only; no local sales tax Harmonized Sales Tax (HST): A tax that combines GST with a local sales tax. Like GST, it’s administered by the CRA and generally applies to the same goods and services as GST (thus, it’s harmonized). Rates vary and can be as high as 15%. HST is collected in the following provinces: New Brunswick

Newfoundland and Labrador

Nova Scotia

Ontario

Prince Edward Island Provincial Sales Tax (PST) (QST in Québec): A tax some provinces and territories add on top of GST. Unlike GST and HST, it’s administered by the province or territory rather than the CRA. Rates range from 6% to 10%. PST is collected on top of GST in the following provinces: British Columbia

Manitoba

Québec (QST)

Saskatchewan Find more details in Canadian sales tax for U.S. sellers.

GST and HST tax relief

Businesses, including self-employed individuals, may defer payments of GST, HST, and customs duties on imports until June 30, 2020. Yet those who can should file and remit tax on time. The extension applies to: The February, March, and April 2020 reporting periods for monthly filers

The January 1, 2020, through March 31, 2020, reporting period for quarterly filers

Amounts collected and owed for the previous fiscal year, and GST/HST installments for the current fiscal year While the filing deadline remains unchanged, the CRA won’t impose penalties on late returns provided they’re filed by June 30. Likewise, no interest will apply if payments or remittances are made by that date. See Deferral of GST/HST Tax Remittances (COVID-19 Measures) for more information. The CRA won’t contact any small or mid-sized businesses to initiate any GST/HST or income tax audits for the next four weeks. It’s suspending audits temporarily for the majority of businesses. Finally, the Canadian government is also doubling the Goods and Services Tax credit for the 2019–20 benefit year. Additional details are available here and here.

PST tax relief