COVID-19 sales tax relief in Maryland

After Governor Larry Hogan proclaimed a state of emergency due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Comptroller of Maryland was quick to provide tax relief to affected businesses. The Comptroller’s Office continues to monitor the situation and amend the relief as necessary.

The sales tax filing and payment due dates for February, April, May, and June have been pushed back to July 15, 2020.

This extension also applies to the following taxes and fees:

Admissions and amusement tax

Alcohol tax

Employer withholding tax

Motor carrier tax and motor fuel tax

Tire recycling and bay restoration fees

Tobacco excise taxes

Unclaimed property reporting for insurance companies

Once ready to file and pay, taxpayers should file a separate return for each reporting period (as if they had been filed according to their original due dates).

Penalties and interest will be waived for taxpayers who file and pay the taxes due by the extended due date. The tax alert from the Comptroller reminds that taxpayers still owe these taxes — the relief “is only a postponement” — and further explains, “It is NOT an extinguishment or cancellation of that tax debt.” That’s worth remembering, since sales tax is a debt that will transfer from a business to the owner should a business fold.

See the Comptroller of Maryland COVID-19 Tax Relief Frequently Asked Questions for more details.